Limerick Property Watch: A great find at Georgian Village

Rooney Auctioneers are pleased to offer for sale this excellently located 3 bedroom semi-detached home located only 4km from Limerick City Centre, 5km to University of Limerick and 2km to Childers Road Retail Park.

The accommodation comprises of a large entrance hallway, kitchen/diner, living room, 3 bedrooms one of which is ensuite and main bathroom. The property enjoys double glazed pvc windows and doors which were installed in 2017.

It also has gas fired central heating with zoned heating controls. The house has an excellent C1 Energy Rating with the walls and attic insulated. To the front it benefits from a long driveway and garden with mature hedging. The rear garden has a patio area, garden shed and side entrance.

Viewing is highly recommended and by appointment only.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 3 Georgian Village, Old Cork Road, Limerick city

Description: Three bedroom, semi- detached house

Price: €190,000

Seller: Rooneys Auctioneers

Contact: 061 413511

