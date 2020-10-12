Limerick author to feature on RTE Nationwide tonight

This evening’s RTE' Nationwide, 7pm RTE One, will feature two people, who, through the use of social media have created a platform to highlight their life experiences and aspirations for the future.

First up is Limerick's Trisha Lewis who went from 27 stone, depressed and desperately worried that her morbid obesity would kill her, to the author of a book titled ‘Beat the Bulge and Still Indulge’ with 145,000 supportive followers on Instagram. Reporter Mary Fanning met Trisha as her home, pictured above, as she continues her journey of positivity.

Last June week Trisha Lewis earned herself the title of bestselling author in Ireland, according to the Nielsen Bookscan figures, with 5,068 books sold in 24 hours and publishers Gill Books already sending the book to reprint for the third time!

Trisha’s Transformation- 'Beat the bulge and still indulge' is a cookbook that details Trisha’s weight-loss story, which started in February 2018.

With her obesity at a point where it was seriously inhibiting her quality of life and at her lowest ebb mentally and physically, she joined Instagram and vowed to change her story and share her transformation journey publicly. People swarmed to her Instagram page instantly, loving Trisha’s honesty, humour, and motivational mantras. Since that day, Trisha has lost seven stone in weight, adapted a healthy lifestyle and with the help and support of her fans aka “The Transformers’ Trisha has been changing her life for the better!