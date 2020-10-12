DEADLINE DAY: The last chance to have your say on Limerick plan

PEOPLE wishing have their say on the Draft Limerick Development Plan are being invited to make their views known on the internet.

Limerick City and County Council has established a ‘virtual room’ to allow members of the public to have their say on the new strategy, which will govern how the area develops between 2022 and 2028.

It comes with traditional drop-in public consultation evenings at City Hall and County Hall not being an option due to the Covid-19 restrictions, with the aim being to replicate these events.

By navigating the room, members of the public can listen to a welcome note from Mayor Michael Collins and council chief executive Dr Pat Daly.

They can find out more information on what is a development plan and watch a series of videos on each of the strategy’s; eight themes.

Submissions on the draft plan can be made here with a deadline of this evening.