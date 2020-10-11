Limerick minister pours cold water on reports of extended mid-term break

MINISTER Niall Collins has addressed reports of an extended mid-term break to curb the spread of Covid-19 this Sunday afternoon.

Speaking on RTE's The Week in Politics, the minister for state at the Department of Higher Education said he wanted to "knock on the head" any possibility of extending the October mid-term break for another week.

"There's absolutely no plan to close our schools beyond the traditional one week break around Halloween,” Minister Collins said on the programme.

He added that schools staying open is an "absolute top priority".

Schools are due to close from Monday, October 26 to Friday, October 30. Reports on the possibility of the mid-term break being extended broke on Friday.

A Government source told The Irish Times on Friday that the idea of keeping the schools closed for an extra week “has been discussed briefly” but no decision has been made yet.