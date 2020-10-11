Limerick Weather - Mostly dry and a few sunny spells!

TODAY will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells at first. Cloud will increase gradually from the Atlantic, bringing patchy rain and drizzle to the west coast towards evening. Afternoon temperatures 11 to 14 degrees with mostly light westerly breezes at first, later backing southerly and freshening a little on the west coast.

TONIGHT rain will become widespread, with some heavy bursts. Clearer, mainly dry conditions, with isolated coastal showers, will follow from the Atlantic, reaching east and southeast coasts early Monday morning.