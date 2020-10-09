17 films on TV this week to take your mind off Covid-19

Raging Bull Sat 10/10 ITV @ 23.00

Jake LaMotta. The Bronx Bull. A horrible person torn apart by psychosis and jealousy. A raging ball of id who was only happy demolishing or being demolished in the boxing ring. A masterpiece shot in glorious black and white and led by a performance for the ages from Robert De Niro who deservedly won his second Oscar for this. This, his fourth collaboration with director Martin Scorsese, is a film that will stay with you forever.

47 Metres Down Sat 10/10 RTE2 @ 23.10

Lisa and Kate are two sisters on holiday in Mexico. They decide a spot of shark seeing will be fun. They are very very wrong. Remember the terror of the shark cage scene in Jaws. Now imagine that for a full film and throw in some oxygen related issues and you have 47 Metres Down, a silly but entertaining slice of suspense filled action. Mandy Moore and Claire Holt work well together as the siblings on the verge of becoming a couple of aquatic Hors d'oeuvres.

The Way, Way Back Sat 10/10 TG4 @ 23.35

A shy young fella on a holiday he doesn't want to be on finds himself a job at a water park and slowly comes out of his shell over the course of a summer. A really enjoyable little film, that kinda came out of nowhere and became my favourite film of 2013. It's just lovely, a blend of comedy and drama that will make your day. Liam Jones rocks the main role and Sam Rockwell, Toni Collette and Maya Rudolph all offer great support

Ghost Stories Sun 11/10 BBC2 @ 00.30

Professor Philip Goodman is skeptical about the supernatural and now he has three cases involving ghouls and ghosts to solve. Record this and keep it for Halloween night. A very potent trilogy of terror, especially for anyone who grew up in the 80's. A film that makes the mundane seem terrifying and the terrifying seem truly outlandish and one that's all cleverly tied together. Andy Nyman and Paul Whitehouse do strong work.

Scanners Sun 11/10 The Horror Channel @ 21.00

David Cronenberg's 1981 sci-fi/horror/thriller is a brilliant example of the body horror genre. It stars Stephen Lack and Michael Ironside as two men who have dangerous psychic powers. One is on the run from society and one wants to dominate it. A dark, intriguing and blackly comic film that contains some special effects that beat modern CGI hands down. One scene near the start will literally blow your mind. Not for the squeamish.

Trainwreck Sun 11/10 RTE2 @ 21.00

A woman grows up taking the advice of her father far too literally and while she enjoys herself in the short term, she starts to wonder if listening to him has effected her life negatively. Amy Schumer is an engaging main character in this overlong but entertaining comedy drama about taking stock of things and taking responsibility. Brie Larson, Bill Hader and John Cena all provide decent back up and plenty of laughs.

Get Out Sun 11/10 CH4 @ 22.55

Chris goes to visit his girlfriend's family for the weekend. He's black. They're white. It's a weekend he'll never forget. Jordan Peele's horror comedy is a cracker. A masterful slice of modern day horror & social commentary par excellence. A very timely watch combining cringe, terror, belly laughs and one laced with subtext. Daniel Kaluuya is a quality lead and Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener and Lil Rel Howery all rock in supporting roles.

Force Majeure Mon 12/10 Film4 @ 01.40

A Swedish family in the Alps find themselves in a very confusing situation after an unexpected reaction during an avalanche. A wry and knowing look at masculinity and what can go wrong with it. Darkly funny, upsetting and mortifying at times, its hard to watch but you won't be able to look away. Top notch acting too with two first rate performances from Johannes Kuhnke & Lisa Loven Kongsli. This is proper mature, original stuff. Just ignore the Will Ferrell remake.

Quatermass And The Pit Mon 12/10 Talking Pictures TV @ 23.00

No list is complete without a dash of Hammer Horror so here you go. During renovation work on the London underground a mysterious vehicle is discovered with ancient remains nearby. Scientists are mystified by the discovery and then things start getting weird. This 53 year old film is still a disquieting watch. Buckets of atmosphere and a nice slow burn story reveal help too. Andrew Keir & Hammer regular Barbara Shelley are solid pairing.

Skate Kitchen Mon 12/10 Film4 @ 23.00

Camille is a teen feeling lonely after a boarding injury, lost, friendless & generally not liking her New York suburban life, until the day she discovers a girl gang of skateboarders and everything changes for her. A low key, charming, beautifully created feminist coming of age story that feels fresh, exciting and vital despite covering familiar ground. Real life skater Rachelle Vinberg does nice work in the main role.

Gaslight Tues 13/10 TCM @ 16.45

While still grieving the death of her aunt years before, the newly married Paula moves into the house where she died. Weird things begin to happen and Paula thinks she's cracking up. 76 years old and with a title that's still influencing society today, Gaslight is a gripping, unnerving watch that works perfectly even if you can guess how the story will go. Ingrid Bergman is a magnificent leading lady and the film features a splendid debut turn from Angela Lansbury.

Enough Said Tues 13/10 Film4 @ 19.10

Eva is dreading the thought of her daughter going to college but then she meets both an interesting fella and a new friend through work. Little does she know both of them share a past. This is a joy of a film, warm and humorous and filled with characters who feel genuine. Julia Louis Dreyfus and the late James Gandolfini are both mighty and the always reliable Catherine Keener offers fine back up. Record and keep for when you need a pep in your step.

Fright Night Wed 14/10 The Horror Channel @ 22.30

There's something unsettling about Charlie's new neighbour, and no one will believe him but his friend Evil Ed. They of course decide to do something about it all. This is one highly agreeable vampire flick. Made in 1985, its a little bit dated but its still deliciously creepy, gory, gooey & thrilling. Chris Sarandon is perfect as the smooth as hell baddie but Stephen Geoffreys steals the film as Ed in a bizarre and memorable role.

Hellboy II : The Golden Army Wed 14/10 ITV4 @ 23.35

When a pact between humanity and mythical creatures is broken, chaos threatens to reign and it's up to Hellboy and his buddies to sort things out. You don't have to have seen the first film to watch this fantastically put together bit of escapism. Guillermo Del Toro's comic book film is so full of imagination and action that you just won't want it to finish. Ron Perlman as Hellboy rocks and Selma Blair, John Hurt & Doug Jones all do well.

Transsiberian Thur 15/10 Sony Movies @ 01.25

A couple are travelling home from China and take the train to Moscow. Along the way they meet another couple. Things get......well you'll just have to see for yourself. This is a finely crafted and nicely atmospheric watch from the Hitchcockian school of thrillers. It's rather violent and one scene may have you reaching for the remote but stick with it, it's worth your time. Woody Harrelson, Emily Mortimer, Kate Mara and Ben Kingsley do good work.

My Name Is Joe Fri 16/10 Film4 @ 01.30

Joe's an out of work Glaswegian who's been on the wagon for a few years. Sarah's a social worker. They meet and there's chemistry. But the mean streets of Scotland's second city are tough on a relationship. Ken Loach's 1998 drama is a beaut. It's as dark and grim as you'd expect but it's also a humorous and very humane paean to the power of the bond between people. Peter Mullan is superb in the titular role.

The Man From Snowy River Fri 16/10 TG4 @ 21.05

19th century Australia was a tough place to live as young Jim Craig finds out after tragedy strikes. To earn the right to take over the family farm, Jim must first prove his worth as a man. This Antipodean Western (Southern?!) is a beautiful looking movie, that's a little cheesy in places but a sturdy storyline and commanding performances from Tom Burlinson, Jack Thompson and Kirk Douglas (in a dual part) will keep you glued to it.



