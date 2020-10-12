Hip Limerick pensioner takes up modelling! -  95 year-old Jim becomes face of global brand

LIFE has begun at 95 for a Thomondgate grandfather, after he was selected by a dressing gown company to feature on its global marketing campaigns.

Jim Healy received an Oodie hooded dressing gown from his son Brian O’Connor, and although reticent at first to wear it, he fell in love with the garment.

Seeing how much he loved the item, Brian sent an image onto the company, who responded within 30 minutes with an offer to model for the firm across its social media channels!

Taking up the story, Jim said: “The company was in contact almost immediately and asked if my image could be sent to them for their global advertising campaigns. Then we negotiated a deal with them, and now my image is being used all over the world!”

Asked if he was ever interested in modelling, Jim said: “Not in all my years.”

But he has a taste for the big time now!

“I’ve waited 95 years, but I’ve landed my first modelling contract. I think I’ll have to contact Calvin Klein,” he laughed.

A machine setter by trade, Jim had worked in the Dock Road for 45 years.

Brian says his father has always been quite stylish.

“He’s always worn slacks with a shirt. Only in the last three years had he had to stop wearing a tie, as he’s had a bit of neck trouble. But you’d always see him wearing a shirt, a sports jacket, slacks and good leather shoes,” he told the Limerick Leader.

Jim says he loves the Oodie dressing gown, despite his initial reservations.

“I didn’t want to wear it as it had a hood. But as soon as I tried it on, I fell in love with it. It is very handy around the house,” he grinned.

Brian says he’s so proud the Limerick man’s image is now being beamed around the world.

“I was delighted when they got in contact with us. We’d only just sent them the photograph and within 30 minutes, they were back to see if they could use the picture again,” he added.

“My father was always immaculately presented. In the old way – his shoes were always clean, and properly ironed. He was clean shaven, and had a good haircut,” Brian concluded.

The pensioner received a free dressing gown from Oodie – but the rest of his deal with the Australian firm remains a closely guarded secret!

Jim is not the first pensioner to go into modelling.

Parisian style king Philippe Dumas, hit the catwalk aged 60 after posting images of himself on various internet platforms.