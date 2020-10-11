Electronics and bikes stolen during Limerick burglaries

Gardai are investigating the theft of a variety of electronics from a house in County in Limerick,

The burglary occurred at a rented house in Newcastle West which was not properly secured.

"This was a rented home for a group of four young people. The last person to leave the house didn’t lock it up properly and so it was entered and various electronic items taken including a laptop and a games console," said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"If you live in rented accommodation you shouldn’t bring anything of value with you, you don’t know how security conscience your house mates are. Never assume that the house is secure, check all windows and doors and set the alarm. If there’s no

alarm ask the landlord to have one fitted," she added.

Separately, information is being sought in relation to a another burglary which happened at North Circular Road in the city.

In this case, a shed was entered and three bikes, worth €1,350, were stolen.

"Unfortunately the shed or bikes weren’t locked and the owner doesn’t have any photos or serial numbers on his bikes," said a spokesperson.

