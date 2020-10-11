New play area for Limerick suburb green-lit by councillors

LIMERICK councillors have formally approved plans for a new multi-use games area for Castletroy park.

At a full meeting of the local authority, members rubber-stamped the scheme, which will also see an extension to the existing playground.

The new games site will take its place on an area of grassed open space adjacent to the existing park.

City East Labour councillor Elena Secas has welcomed the approval.

“These improvements to the existing playground in Castletroy are badly needed and long overdue, given the amount and size of housing developments happening in the Castletroy area in the last few years, and they will be a great enhancement for the area. This will mean a safer and more fun place for children to enjoy for many years to come," she said.

Cllr Secas added that it’s hoped the local authority will go to tenders in the next few weeks with works to kick off either before the end of this year or early next year.

Metropolitan district leader Sarah Kiely added: “Sport is synonymous with Limerick and this new extension will add to the area with a very large population and so many schools and clubs as well as families having more space for recreation in the future. With the population of Castletroy set to double by 2040, this is good forward planning.”

