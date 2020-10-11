Vinod, 70, walks circumference of earth without leaving Limerick

A RETIRED business consultant walked an average of 27km per day for 1,500 days around Castletroy for over four years to reach his goal of walking the distance of the earth’s circumference.

Vinod Bajaj, 70, has submitted an application to the Guinness World Records to set a new record, as there was none to beat in their official record database.

He used the Pacer activity tracker on his smartphone to record and lodge his progress. Vinod provided evidence to the Limerick Leader to prove his walking statistics.

Vinod began his Earth Walk on August 18, 2016 with an aim to lose 20kg (3.2 stone).

Vinod’s Earth Walk finished on September 25 with an impressive 54,633,135 steps walked in 8,322 hours, burning 1,497,232 calories on his way to completing 40,107km, about 32km more than the distance around the earth.

“I walked for 1,500 days in all kinds of weather. This required discipline, self-motivation and good time management. I would check the weather forecast the previous night and prepare myself for the challenges. There were times when I used the inside of a shopping mall for part of my walk during unpredictable weather conditions,” he said.

Vinod would listen to Morning Ireland, Sky News and Prime Time on his jaunt. He brought some almonds, cashew nuts and a banana to refuel when required. He invested in quality runners and good socks to avoid feet and knee injuries.

Vinod would begin his daily walk at 5:30am each morning to allow time for other activities during the day.

“Typically, I started walking early in the morning and completed mostly in two intervals, the first one was always for a longer duration.

“There were many times I did the entire walk in a single attempt. Starting early allowed me to finish by early afternoon which gave me plenty of time to do things such as shopping, bank work, house and garden work,” Vinod added.

Vinod didn’t have a specific walk route.

“I stayed within 10km radius of my home in Castletroy in Limerick and there was no mountain or hill walking. At times I repeated the same routes 2-3 times a day to meet my daily walk goal,” Vinod added.

Vinod refused to let the 5km radius restriction during lockdown halt his progress.

“Restrictions in movement within 5km from the house during lockdown posed a minor challenge and I had limited routes for walking and ended up using the same routes a few times a day to meet my daily walking goal,” he added.

He walked 7704km during heavier Covid restrictions from March to August, which equates to 41km per day within 5km of his home.

After the first year Vinod walked 7,600km, which is the distance from Ireland to his native India.

“I continued walking and by the end of year two, I walked a cumulative total of 15,200km and I found that in fact I walked more than the circumference of the moon (10,921km). This motivated me further and I decided to walk the circumference of Mars (21,344km).

“Once I accomplished Mars walk, I focused on earth (40,075 km). The difference between Mars Walk and Earth Walk is approximately 19,000 km and I knew it was not going to be easy,” he said.

During the first 3 months of walking 7 days a week he lost 8 kg by having a deficit of 700 calories per day. Over the next 6 months he lost a further 12 kg.

“The loss of weight was almost entirely due to walking and I did not have to change much of my eating habits,” Vinod added.

Vinod’s message to the public is to be as active as possible.

“If I can do it at 70 years of age then anyone can do it.

“Walking is almost free and an effective tool to lose weight and I am proof of that.

“Being busy does not mean that you are active,” Vinod concluded.