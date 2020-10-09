Limerick students clock up the virtual miles to Berlin!

SCHOOL students walked the equivalent distance of Askeaton to Berlin in Germany as part of a unique get fit initiative.

Teachers and pupils at Colaiste Mhuire got together last week to take part in the European-wide National Fitness Day initiative.

Using the distance measuring telephone app Strava, they managed to cover the 1,938km between West Limerick and the German capital.

PE teacher Ide Trant said each student and staff member was persuaded to travel three kilometres around the school.

“It was a whole school community initiative. We tried to clock as many kilometres as we could to try and get through as many cities across Europe as we did. We got to Berlin,” she explained, “Everyone bought into it. The staff were fantastic, they came on board. They came out of English classes, Irish classes. Teachers wore their PE kits into school. Students were also asked to do it in their own free time to try and build up a healthy lifestyle, healthy habits and integration.”