Launch of 20th edition of Lough Gur journal takes place at lakeside

After six long months of uncertainty Lough Gur Historical Society will launch the 20th edition of their journal this Sunday at the famous lake front.

The journal launch was originally scheduled to take place in March as part of a planned tribute concert for Michael Quinlan, a founder member of the local historical society, who passed away in 2018.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the concert had to be cancelled, and consequently, the journal launch was postponed.

“This 20th edition has something for everyone, with a large range of interesting articles and poems,” explained Mary O' Grady, committee secretary.

The journal is dedicated to the memory of Harry Greensmyth and Michael Quinlan, both of whom were regular contributors to previous journals, as well as very active society members.

“Articles are wide-ranging, covering such diverse topics as the first motor vehicles in County Limerick, the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank New York, medieval Caherconlish, Lough Gur and district in 1824, and Knockainey in the early 20th century,” Mary continued.

With gorgeous aerial photographs of Lough Gur on both the front and back cover, courtesy of Arc Images, the journal is a wonderful collection of material and images.

Now, the committee has decided to arrange an outdoor launch of the 2020 journal, in keeping with government guidelines. Therefore, the journal will be launched by the chairperson Eddie O'Dea this Sunday at 2pm.

To avoid a large gathering, people are advised that the journal will be available for sale for €15 from committee members at the lakefront from 2pm to 4pm.

It will subsequently be available to buy at the Heritage Centre, Lough Gur and at local shops in Holycross, Bruff, Hospital, Caherconlish and Kilteely.