Limerick woman takes up new role with ICMSA

THE ICMSA has a new employee and she comes from very good County Limerick stock.

The association has announced the appointment of Méabh Dore as policy officer and executive secretary to both their livestock committee and the farm and rural affairs committee.

Méabh grew up on the family suckler farm in Shanagolden and graduated as a Bachelor of Agricultural Science from UCD in 2018 having completed a semester in Iowa State University on their world renowned Animal Science Program.

She was a Teagasc Walsh Scholar and completed her Masters in Agricultural Extension and Innovation, finishing in the last month. Her dissertation title was, “An investigation into pathways for non-replacement dairy calves and attitudes of stakeholders in the Limerick area”.

Expressing his confidence in the appointment, ICMSA president, Pat McCormack, said Méabh was perfectly positioned to bring cutting edge research and data to the formulation of the association’s policy.

“We are determined to have the best data and best researchers because that gives us the best policies and best solutions for our farmer-members. That’s been the basis of our record of 70 years working on behalf of family farms and by appointing superbly qualified policy executives like Méabh, we’re reaffirming that commitment,” said Mr McCormack.