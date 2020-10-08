Deaths in Limerick — October 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Margaret (Myra) McGrath, Hyde Road, Limerick City, Limerick, late Krups and Clover Meats. October 8th 2020 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Regretted by her loving brother Alphonsus, sister Rita, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, the Hartigan and McCloskey families, extended family and friends

May she rest in peace.

Requiem mass for family and close friends will take place this Saturday (10th October) in Our lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension). The Mass will be streamed live on https://ololparish.ie/webcam/.

In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Mary Casey, Main Street, Herbertstown, Limerick, at her residence on 7th October 2020. Survived by her sister Nuala (Scotland), brother Mike (London), nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral mass on Saturday, 10th October, at 11.30am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Herbertstown. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Patrickswell (Lough Gur). In line with HSE guidelines, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. Condolences can be shared on the link below.