BREAKING: One further death and 506 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland

THERE HAS been one further death associated with Covid-19 and 501 additional cases recorded in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

That brings the death toll to 1,817, and the total confirmed cases to date to 40,086, just less than 1% of the population.

Of the cases notified today, 91 are in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath and the remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties. There are no exact daily figures for the other 21 counties, including Limerick.

According to the latest data, there were 17 new cases on Monday and 21 new cases on Tuesday. Wednesday’s figures are not available.

As of Tuesday, there have been 1,118 confirmed cases in Limerick.

Of the new cases, 240 are men, 265 are women; 64% are under 45 years of age; 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 59 cases have been identified as community transmission.

