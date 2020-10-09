Limerick school praised for celebrating various cultures

A LIMERICK city student has praised her secondary school for ensuring she “never felt left out for being a person of a different nationality”.

Kumud Gogna studied for her Leaving Cert at Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street in Limerick city. She received her Leaving Cert results last month.

“While I missed out on my first choice which was medicine I am equally delighted to study my second choice, dentistry, at Trinity College Dublin. I am really excited to embark on this new journey and see where it will take me,” she said.

Coláiste Nano Nagle, she said, has been like “a second home to me where I made great friends and had many amazing teachers. “Through all these years of schooling, I never felt left out for being a person of a different nationality. The school has an all-inclusive approach to everything that takes place in the school. The annual intercultural day event allowed me to be proud of my Indian background and celebrate other cultures in the school community as well. The activities at school like debating helped me grow in confidence and become the very best of me.”

Her teachers, she said, also worked tirelessly to make sure she reached her potential. “They ensured I understood everything in class, had access to resources that could help me, and even scheduled extra classes after school. They helped me solve problems be it in school or outside the school.”

The school community is also very big on promoting positive mental health. I can say with no doubt that I had support on the days on which I did not feel the best.”