JP McManus scholarships awarded to Limerick students despite Covid restrictions

DESPITE the postponement of this year’s Leaving Certificate examinations, eight students from CBS Sexton Street have each received JP McManus Scholarships.

The scholarships, which are each worth €6,750-a-year, were awarded based on the results of examinations which were held in Coláiste Mhichíl over the summer.

The examinations, which were ​set and corrected externally, were based on the Leaving Certificate syllabus and took place in the school over two weeks in August.

Having studied throughout the summer, a total of 19 students sat the exams and the top eight – Jack Shanahan, Kingsley Ikeh, Eoghan Moore, Ebrima Dumbuya, Séamus Madden, Eddie Chumo, Kacper Ostrowski and Cillian Hickey – will now be able to progress to their 3rd level course of choice.

Among the courses which they will study are Biological and Chemical Sciences, Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Engineering and Electronic Engineering and Computers.

One of the 2020 recipients expressed his delight on hearing the news by stating: “I can’t put into words what this means to win this prestigious award. It helps out my family and I more than you could ever know.”

Another said: “In these uncertain times of Covid-19, the scholarship provides a source of stable funding”.

Principal Denis O’Connor says he’s glad the scholarships were awarded. “Given the disrupted nature of their Leaving Certificate studies these scholarships are especially welcomed by the award -winning students who studied over the summer to achieve their scholarship goal,” he said.

Since the JP McManus scholarship scheme were established 24 years ago, 193 past pupils of CBS Sexton Street have received scholarships towards their third level education at a cost of around €3.5m.

The scheme, which costs around €200,000 to run every year, is administered by four trustees: Gerry Boland, Noel Earlie, Eddie Fallon and Pat Hartigan, on behalf of JP McManus, who is a past pupil of CBS Sexton Street.

Many past recipients have gone on to enjoy high-profile careers around the world.

Because of Covid-19 and the associated restrictions on gatherings, the annual gala dinner to honour the eight scholarship recipients cannot take place this year.

For more Limerick news click here