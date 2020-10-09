Limerick mum Dennika calls ‘Inver’ a chat to petrol station where beautiful baby was born

IN LAST week’s Leader Aideen Fitzpatrick promised baby Michael Daithi free ice-cream for life and she’s as good as her word!

The proprietor of Elm Court Service Station in Ballyneety welcomed back Dennika Ward, from Kilmallock, who gave birth to Michael Daithi in a car in the forecourt on Monday, September 21.

The story of the baby’s unique arrival before Dennika could get to University Maternity Hospital Limerick made local and national headlines. She was in the car with her partner Michael, and mum and dad Antoinette and Stephen

“They didn’t believe me. They thought I was overreacting. Not one of them believed me until it was actually happening and it was the heat of the moment,” laughed Dennika.

After they pulled into Elm Court mum Antoinette delivered the baby before they headed off to the hospital. They were in and gone within minutes.

But last Friday, Dennika, her parents and Michael Daithi spent a longer, calmer and more leisurely time in Ballyneety.

Aideen said they invited Dennika back to give her some presents and to meet her and Michael Daithi in person. A customer had told staff that a baby was being born on that Monday morning but before they could offer assistance the family had gone again.

“My fuel supplier Inver wanted to give her a voucher and some gifts. We made her a little hamper from Daybreak with nappies, talcum powder, Sudocrem, bits and pieces like that and then we had a One4all voucher from Ballyneety Post Office so we wanted to present all that to her,” said Aideen.

She continued: “It was lovely to meet Dennika. She is a lovely girl and Michael Daithi is a little dote.”

Aideen joked that they have christened him Elmo!

“Dennika said she would be down again in a few weeks and any time she is passing over the next few years she said she will call in,” said Aideen.

After all Michael Daithi is part of the family now.

“I hope they will always tell the story that he was born in Elm Court Service Station,” smiled Aideen, who wished the family all the best in the future and kept her word about giving Michael Daithi free ice-cream for life as the picture proves. It didn’t go to waste as grandfather Stephen enjoyed it.

Aideen said the reaction to the story has been brilliant. She agrees that we need good news stories especially at this time.

“When Dennika was here on Friday there were cars passing on the road. They had obviously copped we were doing a little photo shoot and what it was for so they were all beeping their horns!” said Aideen.