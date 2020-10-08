Limerick Council changes popular bike lane

LIMERICK City and County Council is to narrow part of the popular bike lane on the Condell Road into the city.

Earlier this year, as part of the Covid-19 mobility plan, the measure was introduced, and was retained at the end of August after many people enjoyed the facility.

It was especially popular when children went back to school, with students previously having to cycle alongside traffic on the thoroughfare.

However, now the local authority has said as a result of “abnormal loads” turning right off of Shannon Bridge, the bollards separating the cycle lanes will be set back.

“These works will result in the narrowing of the cycle lane at this location, however, two lanes for cyclists will be retained at this stage,” a local authority representative wrote in a letter to council members.

At present, the bike lane is separated by flexi-bollards, but there have been calls made for a more permanent solution.