Limerick’s Milk Market issues update on level 3 Covid-19 restrictions

LIMERICK’s famous MIlk Market is open as normal this Saturday, and throughout the level 3 restrictions period.

Despite tough new measures announced by government in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, the covered market will remain trading this Saturday and beyond.

And the traders at the Cornmarket Row facility have urged the people of Limerick to support small food producers at the market, which re-opened in late May after the initial lockdown period.

General manager David Fitzgerald, said: “As an outdoor venue we can continue to operate in a very safe, open air and regulated environment on Saturdays, with a one-way system from entry gate at Cornmarket Row to exit at Watergate and we are urging the people of Limerick to continue to support your local farmers market traders who have worked so hard to produce and bring the freshest local produce to your doorstep in the heart of Limerick. We are fully compliant with all the safety regulations. The Saturday visit to the Milk Market is a Limerick tradition enjoyed by all, and we really appreciate the support of the public to date and would encourage them to consider a visit this weekend to support our stall holders in what has obviously been a very challenging time for everybody.”

The layout of the market has been altered, with increased sanitisation, perspex screens, physical distancing measures and reduced reduced capacity for all stalls in the courtyard.

“We are fully compliant with all Government and HSE protocols thanks to the range of protective measures that have been put in place. We know businesses and people all over Limerick are coming together to overcome the challenges presented by Covid-19 and we ask the people of Limerick to view their regular Saturday morning visit to the Milk Market as one great tradition that they can still observe and enjoy in a safe and controlled manner,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“We are particularly conscious of giving added protection to the elderly and the vulnerable, so we would advise vulnerable customers that the market is quietest between 8am and 10am Saturdays. The Market is busiest on Saturday between 10am and 12.30pm, and becomes less again busy between 1pm and close of business at 3pm. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our traders and staff for their hard work and dedication and to the customers and supporters of the weekly market,” the market boss concluded.