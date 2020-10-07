WATCH: Limerick schoolkids share their 'High Hopes' for future

LIMERICK schoolchildren have shared what they have missed during the Covid-19 lockdown, as well as their hopes and dreams for the future.

Fifth class students at Corpus Christi School in Moyross have starred in a poignant video in which they document their experience of lockdown, celebrate what they have learnt and shared their hopes for the future.

Set to the tune High Hopes by Kodaline – sung by fifth class student Emma Downey – they outline that they miss lots of things like visiting grandparents, playing soccer, swimming, shopping and even park visits

Watch the video here

They also offer advice to people on how to cope with the continued spread of the disease, and also share what they hope will happen soon.

There is a message of thanks too, to the heroic emergency services workers of this country.

The video was the brainchild of fifth class teacher Diarmuid Hickey, and resource teacher Fionnuala Bromell.

She said: “We figured since we cannot bring parents in, we thought it would be a nice medium where xhildren could express how they felt around lockdown, their expriences. We did a brainstorm of what they miss and what they hope for the future. Some parents came back and saui they never realised what they misseds and hopes were.”

“We thought it would be a nice reflective piece on their losses, their hopes and the future. A way to bring home how they are feeling. We cannot talk to mums and dads as much as we'd like to, so this is a way of reaching them. It seemed to strike a chord,” she explained.

School principal Tiernan O’Neill added: “I think what was equally important was the process of walking through all their emotions in terms of how they felt. The product beautifully captures the mood of the children, and encapsulates a lot of our own hopes and fears around the current time with what is going on.”

He praised the students – all aged 10 and 11 – for their efforts.

“It just shines a light on the amazing character of the children involved. There is no doubt the future of the area is in good hands. They are incredible little ambassadors for the community,” the principal added.