TODAY will start off mostly dry, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells apart from an isolated shower.

We will see highest temperatures of between 10 and 13 degrees with a moderate northwestly breeze.

For more, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Rain in the northwest will push southeastwards this evening, becoming patchier as it does so. More persistent rain will develop in Connacht towards morning. Lowest temperatures of between five and eight degrees with light to moderate southwesterly winds, freshening for a time as the rain moves southeastwards.

It’ll be a wet start to Friday as rain over Connacht spreads eastwards. It will clear into the Irish Sea through the morning and afternoon, followed by showers. Becoming mostly dry with bright spells by evening, though showers will continue in northern and western areas. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mainly light to moderate westerly breezes.

