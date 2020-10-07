Popular Limerick careers fair set to go online

A POPULAR Limerick careers fair will go online next week, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) is once again organising a careers fair – but rather than on campus, people attending this year’s event will be able do so from the comfort of their own home.

The virtual careers fair will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The virtual platform provides for employers, work placement providers and students to engage efficiently and effectively with each other through live video and live chat options as well as presentations on the day.

Students will have the opportunity to see all of the companies’ platforms online and engage with those in their chosen sector, as well as meet graduate and work placement providers live on the day. They will also be able to attend live presentations.

A huge number of local companies are lined up for the event, including Northern Trust, Jaguar LandRover, H&MV, Nikon, EI Electronics, Edwards LifeSciences, BD Research, and Johnson and Johnson.

LIT president Dr Vincent Cunnane said: “Engagement with industry and keeping the channels of communication open between LIT and businesses in the Mid-West region is as important as ever as we work together to provide highly skilled, work ready, graduates to support the region’s economy.

“Our Careers Fair is among the most important days in the LIT calendar, as we extend those channels of communication directly to our students. This event is not just significant for our students who are eager to learn about career opportunities in the region, but also for employers who year on year tell us that our graduates are work ready.”

Careers and employability manager at LIT, Dr Órlaith Borthwick attributed the successful employability numbers to the high standard of education received by LIT graduates, LIT’s relationship with employers and businesses in the Mid West region, student placements and the annual careers fairs.

“It is essential therefore that our students continue to have access to the top employers in the Mid West and that businesses in the region can continue to engage with our students,” she said.

“We also know from a recent student survey that one of their greatest concerns among students during this pandemic is their future careers and finding employment. We are therefore investing in this virtual Carers Fair so that students can meet directly with companies offering opportunities for work placement and graduate roles, even during this unsettling time,” added Dr Borthwick.

Further details on how to register for LIT’s Career Fair 2020 can be found here.