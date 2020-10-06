'World is undoubtedly a better place for him having lived in it': St Joseph's pays tribute to Dr Martin O'Donnell

ST JOSEPH'S Foundation has issued a moving statement on the passing of Dr Martin O’Donnell, a co-founder of the charity.

"St Joseph’s Foundation is deeply saddened on the passing of Dr Martin O’Donnell, co-founder, former honorary chairman (1968-2009) and former honorary medical officer," it reads.

All involved in St Joseph's expressed their heartfelt sympathies to his wife Veronica, daughters Aoife, Finola and Orna, sons Kieran and Martin-James, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relative and friends.

"As the co-founder of St Joseph’s Foundation in 1968, Dr O’Donnell saw a need to provide people with disabilities the opportunity to live the life of their choice and to be equal citizens in our society.

"It is a tribute to Dr O’Donnell that St Joseph’s now provides services to over 1,400 people with intellectual disabilities in North Cork and South Limerick which will be forever his legacy," it continues.

The statement concludes by describing Dr O'Donnell as, "A true gentleman - he lived his life with compassion, integrity, commitment and a vision that all people are equal. He will be sadly missed, never forgotten and the world is undoubtedly now a better place for him having lived in it.

"In his own words taken from The Story of St Joseph’s Foundation 'To Care', when asked what will happen when he finally puts his feet up and retires completely, he says, 'When I go, this place will carry on just fine without me. The foundation means more than my part of it. But...’ He hesitates for just a moment. 'I would do it all over again’."

May he rest in peace.