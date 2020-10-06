Smash and grab: Thieves rob service station on Limerick-Tipperary border

TWO THIEVES used iron bars to pull the heavily bolted door of Toomey's Shop in Monard off its hinges in the early hours of this morning.

They broke into the premises at around 5am. A third person kept watch.

They made their way to the office where they stole a small amount of cash. Gardaí had been called by the first alarm, as well as by co-owner Mary Toomey and some neighbours.

However, the thieves had made good their escape before gardai arrived.

Mary's husband, Pat, said: "We need to see a crackdown on robberies. In a time of a pandemic when businesses are struggling and we are told that we are 'in it together', it is very worrying when thieves can get away with this in the middle of the night."

Mary added: "It’s hard to feel safe in your own home when bandits can break into your home and workplace to take anything they want. We are just so happy that we have a good village around us who support us."

A garda spokesperson confirmed that are investigating a burglary at a service station in the Monard area of Tipperary that occurred on October 6 at approximately 5am.

"An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the premises. Investigations are ongoing," said the spokesperson.