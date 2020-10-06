Government to investigate €45m plan to put Limerick rail line on track

GOVERNMENT is to investigate re-opening the Foynes rail line to freight.

In a statement to the Dail, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says the plan – which would cost €45m to deliver – is key to any future upgrade of the Port of Foynes. to turn it into a “Europort.”

”That makes sense because Europe is moving towards rail freight as a significant part of our climate change agenda. We are going to examine this possibility in real detail. If we include it, and I believe we should, then it opens up a strategic question. Putting in a rail connection between Athenry and Claremorris opens up the whole north west to the rail freight capability of Foynes, which is a high-quality deep water port,” Mr Ryan said.

Any re-development of the Foynes line would take place in tandem with a link north between Claremorris, Co Mayo and Athenry in Galway.

“We have an existing underused rail line running through Waterford, Clonmel, Tipperary town, Bansha, Limerick Junction and all the way up that has just two small sections missing. In the case of the first, from Limerick to Foynes, a station could be put in at Dooradoyle and another at Adare. The second missing section, the Athenry-Claremorris line, is relatively small and there would be no real difficulty redeveloping,” he said.

The chief executive of the Shannon Foynes Port Company Pat Keating says the reinstatement of this link would be a huge boost to plans to develop the estuary into a global floating offshore wind energy and Atlantic transhipment hub.

“The reinstatement of the 40km Limerick to Foynes line is now shovel ready and can commence once funding is in place. The rail link would play a significant role in decarbonising the supply chain by transferring one million-ton kilometres from road to rail. It would open Foynes up as a major freight hub and relieve huge pressure from the Dublin region, which suffers substantial congestion,” he said.

Local Green Party TD Brian Leddin says he hopes the link could begin development over the next two years. “It doesn't need a lot to get it going in terms of consents and permissions - all of that is in place,” he noted.