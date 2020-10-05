‘Every piece of me hurts writing this’: Another Limerick retailer closes

THERE is more bad news on the retail front this Monday as a city centre boutique is to cease trading due to Covid-19.

Glowing Girlies Boutique based in Anne Street, which provides occasion-wear, will close at the end of the October.

Its owner Rachel Smith made the sad announcement on its Facebook page across the weekend.

The dress shop, which has acquired a large following on social media, will continue selling clothes online and provide a house call service for brides.

Rachel, who has traded in the city for four years, said: “Every piece of me hurts writing this but Glowing Girlie's Limerick store will be closing at the end of October. Covid-19 has taken many things from many people and now it has taken my store, my livelihood and my passion. I had four wonderful years in Glowing Girlie's store in Limerick and to now see it close its doors is heartbreaking.”

“I will cherish the memories and moments created in this store with crying brides and happy teens to confirmation girls beaming from ear to ear,” she added, “I cannot thank my staff enough for everything you have done for me without you my dreams would never have been a reality.”

To all my amazing customers over the years I want to say thank you, every piece of me hurts writing this but Glowing... Posted by Glowing Girlie's Boutique on Saturday, 3 October 2020

Rachel insisted it’s not the end, and she will come back “bigger and better” when she can.

A clearance sale has kicked in.