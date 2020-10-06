Serial Covid-19 testing carried out at local Direct Provision centre

SERIAL Covid-19 testing has been carried out at the Direct Provision accommodation centre in Knockalisheen, on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The testing, which took place at the Clare centre on Monday, is part of a wider HSE initiative to ensure residents at Direct Provision sites are protected from the spread of the coronavirus.

Though Direct Provision centres have been identified as ‘hotspots’ for outbreaks of Covid-19, last week’s serial testing is not expected to show significant increase in positive cases.

If new cases have been identified at Knockalisheen, they will be registered in Clare and not Limerick. Hanratty’s Hotel Direct Provision centre, on Glentworth Street, had a confirmed case in early August.

At the time, a HSE spokesperson told the Leader: “The HSE is aware of the dangers of the spread of Covid-19 in congregated settings such as Direct Provision Centres. We actively manage every outbreak in Direct Provision Centres and are currently finalising a plan to mass test residents of Direct Provision Centres to further control the risks to these residents.”

The HSE said that it cannot comment on individual cases or outbreaks, and that Direct Provision is the responsibility of the Department of Justice.