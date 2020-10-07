Funds secured for public water dispensers in Limerick

AT least four public water drinking fountains are to be installed in Limerick, the local authority has said.

Funding for the installation of the fountains, at locations across the city and county, has been secured from Healthy Ireland.

Details of the project were outlined in a written response to a motion from Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson who is seeking the installing of the dispensers to reduce “single use plastic bottles.”

In a written reply to the motion, director Brian Kennedy said: “The council is currently identifying a suitable location in Limerick city and three locations outside the city.”

No timescale for the installation works has been outlined.