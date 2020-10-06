Limerick community centre delivers 85,000 meals on wheels in pandemic

A community centre on the northside of Limerick city delivered more than 85,000 meals during the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been revealed.

St Munchin’s Community Centre provided a hot daily meal to 85,159 people across Limerick from February 14 to September 25.

Over the same period, 2,590 food parcels to needy kids were also delivered, with the service extending through the city and county.

In order to do this, the facility at Kileely Court relied on the kindness of volunteers, including several metropolitan district councillors.

On top of this, St Munchin’s boss Linda Ledger revealed they also delivered bread, milk, toilet roll and anything else senior citizens forced to cocoon needed.

Now, with ​many people fearful of a second wave, the centre is asking those people who did receive meals on wheels what kind of service that would like to see in the future.

Linda said: “It’s time to ask the hard questions and we can take it on the chin. What can we do to improve our service? Could we phone for a chat more than once a week should we bring bread and milk? Or have you any new ideas of menus? What will help our over 55s to have a better service and feel safer over the cold dark night coming now. Would a night time friendly call service help?”

To have your say, please telephone 061-458651 or email Lindaledger@srmunchinscc.com