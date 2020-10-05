Limerick-based brass and reed band strikes right note with children

ST JOHN’S Brass and Reed Band are officially launching their new outreach programme, First Steps in Music.

The group has been entertaining the people of Limerick city and county for over 150 years.

Partnering with two local schools, St John’s Girls and Infant Boys School and St John the Baptist Boys National School, the programme will provide opportunities for children to learn music.

With a generous donation from Fine Wines Limerick, the band has been able to purchase a collection of plastic trombones and plastic cornets.

As part of the programme, children will be able to use these instruments in order to learn how to play.

St John’s Band Chairperson, Tony McCarthy is “very excited” to launch the programme.

“We’re very excited to be able to launch this special programme, and we look forward to seeing it unfold over the coming months,” he said.

James Walsh from Fine Wines Limerick said: "We are delighted to be helping with this local children's outreach program.

“Limerick has a proud music heritage and with the help of St John's Brass and Reed Band teaching young people, this will continue.

“Local businesses should be supporting as many local programs as possible, especially in these tough times.” .

For more information about First Steps in Music, please visit stjohnsband.com