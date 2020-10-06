Limerick council plan to highlight solid fuel fire environmental issues

LIMERICK City and County Council will next year host a voluntary ‘no burn night’ to raise awareness around the issues of solid fuel fires.

The event will take place in late spring 2021, and comes following a recommendation from the climate change, biodiversity and environment strategic policy committee.

This was unanimously passed by council members.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently said that Ireland’s biggest source of air pollution is the burning of solid fuel in residential properties. This, the agency added, is the main contributor to around 1,300 deaths a year.

Metropolitan district leader Sarah Kiely did urge caution – and urged the local authority to point out the no burn night would be voluntary only.

“In the metro area, we need to be very conscious of the demographic we serve. A lot of people are very reluctant to use central heating. A lot of the time, especially in some deprived areas, they prefer to use solid fuels to heat their homes because it’s easier to budget for it. Asking someone not to light a fire could be like asking them not to have heat for the night. I want to impress on people this is a voluntary suggestion. If vulnerable people wish to light a fire, this is just a suggestion,” the Janesboro-based councillor added, “If you need or someone in your house needs a fire, lit, light your fire.”