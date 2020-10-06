Limerick’s local authority to get overdraft of €50m

LIMERICK City and County Council members have approved an overdraft facility of €50m.

At this month’s full meeting, members green-lit the facility which will be in place until the end of 2021.

But it will still need to be signed off on by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O'Brien.

Meanwhile, the annual budget meeting will take place on Friday, November 27, 2020, at a venue likely to be the Limerick Racecourse.

It is here, members will strike the commercial rate, as well as agreeing to the broad spend for council in the calendar year 2021.