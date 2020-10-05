Limerick council approves big sum for festivals

LIMERICK City and County Council has green-lit €245,000 for 42 small-scale festivals over the next 12 months.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, almost a quarter of a million euro is in place following the approval from council members at the monthly meeting.

As part of the application process this year, groups wishing to hold festivals were asked to submit a Covid-19 delivery plan, which demonstrated the ability to socially distance, as well as provide digital programming as a way to reach a wider audience.

There was a huge response, and an assessment panel, made up of Mayor Michael Collins, chaired by Sharon O'Grady, the arts officer in Galway County Council whittled the applications down.

Among the events being given money are the Limerick Sings festival (€11,000), EV+a (€8,000), Pigtown (€7,000) and the Munster Fleadh Cheoil, which is set for Newcastle West next summer.

This will get €20,000, with the event being axed this year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

A Samhain Halloween festival is set for later this month, and this has been allocated €8,000, while Limerick Mental Health Week has been given €2,000.

Northside Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan has welcomed the allocation.

“It’s important to note these are mostly voluntary groups and these applications can be a daunting task for volunteers to undertake, but, what each of these festivals and events contribute to Limerick life, culturally, socially, and economically, is priceless,” she said, “We need to thank each and every one of these 55 groups that applied, especially in this difficult year when events were cancelled for public safety - those who were successful and those who were not - for seeking to make an important contribution to their city and county.”

For a full rundown of the events given grant funding, click here