Shannon firm develops unique portable steriliser to zap viruses after doctor’s request

A COMPANY in Shannon has developed a new room steriliser which it hopes will “zap” viruses.

CW Applied Technology recently welcomed local TD Kieran O’Donnell to its site in the Shannon ​Industrial Estate to view its new product a portable room UV steriliser.

John O’Connell, the managing director of the firm, said: “CW Applied Technology is delighted to use our experience in product design, prototyping, and manufacturing to develop this portable UV-C room steriliser and play our part in helping people get back to work and maintain clean work environments.”

The units are suitable for nursing homes, care homes, schools, dentists and doctors surgery.

Mr O’Connell added: “The portable UV-C steriliser, started from a request from a surgeon in the Mater Hospital, Dublin, leading on to a conversation with a partner company in the US where we realized that by re-engineering established proven technology we could offer this low cost and portable alternative to the businesses anxious to determine how they will operate in a safe manner in these difficult times.”

He said the steriliser plugs into a standard socket for the required time and when you come back the room has been sterilised’.

“We have been selling to hotels, care homes, medical consultants, GPs, schools, companies with showrooms, offices, fish processing plants and many others including sports clubs. We are keen to demo the product and we have a video on our website. We know from the decades use of UV-C that it works in killing all bacteria and virus but units up to now have either been ineffective and possibly dangerous hand held units or large and prohibitively expensive units. This effective, portable, and very much lower priced unit will be affordable to most businesses and we feel these types of units will become an essential part of getting back to some semblance of normal life in the weeks and months ahead,” he said.

CW supplies the medical devices, automotive, energy, communications and general industries.

CW is not the first company in Shannon which has innovated during the enforced Covid-19 lockdown.

Bolgers Engineering hiked its production of ventilation machine, following a spike in the number required due to coronavirus.