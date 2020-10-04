BREAKING: 24 cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Sunday evening

THE NUMBER of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick this Sunday evening is 24.

It follows 31 incidences of the disease on Saturday and 19 on Friday.

As of midnight Saturday, October 3, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 364 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, 8 in Tipperary, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties. There is now a total of 38,032 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today. There has now been a total of 1,810 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the 364 cases notified today 195 are men / 168 are women; 74% are under 45 years of age; 27% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 42 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

Meanwhile, in an unusual move the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met this Sunday to discuss "an alarming rise in cases".

It raises the possibility that further restrictions could be recommended to Government by NPHET.