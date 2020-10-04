Limerick mum’s appeal to find Good Samaritan after she forgot to take cash from ATM

FORGETTING to take cash from an ATM has happened to many of us.

But rarely, if ever, has a person seen our plight and given us money out of the kindness of their heart.

That is what happened to Catriona Kavanagh. She got in touch with the Leader to see if she can locate this Good Samaritan.

"I was at the Bank of Ireland across from the Jetland in Caherdavin. I took out €300 but obviously distracted, walked away without taking the cash.

"I went into Dunnes and after about 20 minutes realised that I never took the money and ran back out. I was very upset as I checked my balance and saw that the money had been taken out," said Catriona.

A lady came up to her asking if she was OK?

"I told her what happened and she gave me money. I didn't want to take it but I was so distracted that I took it. She wanted to do a good deed, she said.

"I wanted her phone number so I could return the money but she didn't want it back. I went back into Dunnes to find her but no luck,” said Catriona, who ended up getting the cash back as it had been sucked into the machine.

“I want to contact this fabulous woman, give her back her money and thank her. I'm hoping she might read the Limerick Leader and see this,” said Catriona, who also went on Liveline.

It happened on Saturday, August 15 at around 10.40am.

"I was wearing a turquoise jacket and I had my two kids with me who were wearing green Ireland jerseys. She wore a light pink face mask, black trousers and had sandy / brown short hair I think," said Catriona.

If you are the lady in question please email news@limerickleader.ie and we will put you in touch with a very appreciative Catriona.