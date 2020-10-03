Limerick Fashion: So long summer and hello autumn - Celia Holman Lee

NEVER did I think when I was walking around with Marietta Doran last year at the Listowel Races ladies day that in a year’s time the festival would be held behind closed doors.

My God the world has changed so much in recent months! The top right image here was used to promote this year’s Virtual Listowel Ladies Day and it was a bit of fun putting the look together.

I will never forget last year as the sun shone down on the crowds there, the atmosphere was something else. I have to say well done to everyone who participated in this year's Virtual Ladies Day, I hope you all enjoyed dressing up just as much as I did!

Oxendales’ collection

IT was fantastic to be back on the RTÉ Today Show, this time filming Oxendales’ AW collection from the fabulous Clontarf Castle. Covid-19 has had an impact on so many aspects of our lives including how we dress. Athleisure is the new on trend type of clothing. It’s a type of hybrid clothing typically worn during athletic activities and in other settings, such as at the workplace, at school, or at other casual or social occasions. While most of us are still working from home or popping into town for the essentials, it’s nice to have comfort and look stylish simultaneously. Liz is pictured here wearing a must-have staple denim jacket - ideal for effortless everyday style. This is paired with a new paisley print shirt and shape and sculpt high-waisted jeans all from Oxendales.ie

For a more relaxed look again you could style up your winter wardrobe like Lorraine by adding some colour to your leisurewear, all from Oxendales.ie. The green colour of this loungewear is divine!

RSVP

Meanwhile, I was thrilled to be in the beautiful Adare Manor for a photoshoot with RSVP magazine. I’m getting a lot of requests at the moment from the media which obviously I’m very happy about as I’m approaching another big birthday in December. The manor is magnificent and it was the ideal location to showcase some of Adare’s and Limerick city’s top fashion. Keep an eye out for the November issue of RSVP for more.

All of you stay safe, lots of love, Celia x