Limerick farmers are the cream of an excellent crop

FOR generations the love of farming has been passed down from father to son.

Jim and Seamus Kelly, from Granagh, epitomise this. Decades of toil have gone into making their farm in Kilmore the very best it can be.

And last week they were declared the Limerick regional winners in the 2019 Dairygold Milk Quality Awards.

Jim and Seamus milk pedigree Holstein cows using a new Dairymaster milking parlour which they installed last year. Both men are active in the local community as members of the Limerick/Clare Friesian Breeders Association.

The judge commented that while all three finalists in the region demonstrated exceptional quality, the Kelly family was an “excellent example of what good management and high standards of production can achieve”.

The two other finalists in Dairygold’s Limerick region were Joseph Collopy, Clouncunna, Ballysimon and Denis Harty, Derk, Pallasgreen.

Speaking about the awards, Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman said the success of their products across the world depends on their excellent quality of milk.

“These awards give us an opportunity to recognise the hard work and effort of our milk suppliers in helping us maintain the excellent standards expected of us while also recognising the efforts made to ensure the sustainability of our industry,” said Mr O’Gorman.

The Dairygold Milk Quality Awards were based on 2019 milk quality data for all 2,700 Dairygold milk suppliers across counties Cork, Tipperary, Limerick and Clare. A shortlist was then drawn up of three suppliers from each of the six Dairygold regions. These eighteen finalists underwent adjudication by Don Crowley, Teagasc dairy specialist.

While adhering to Covid-19 protocols and guidelines the judge visited all six shortlisted farms to review their farm enterprises first-hand. The review took account of milk quality, dairy facilities, herd health and welfare, sustainability, general efficiencies and farm health and safety.

And the cream of an excellent crop is Granagh's Seamus and Jim Kelly.