Funding secured for upgrade of Limerick library

THE library at Newcastle West will receive over €111,000 from the Small-Scale Capital Works Programme in public libraries, it was announced this week.

Minister of State at the Department of Higher Education Niall Collins has confirmed the funding is available immediately.

“I am delighted that the library in Newcastle West will receive this funding. The library is a central hub for the community and these funds will ensure the facility is modernised, well-equipped and Covid compliant,” he commented.

It is anticipated that the works, which be overseen by Limerick City and County Council, will be completed later in the year.

“The funding is available immediately which means these works can commence in the coming weeks and will hopefully be completed later in the year. With more people than ever working from home and using local facilities this cash injection is coming at the best time for the community in Newcastle West,” said Deputy Collins.

“I would like to thank the library staff for their ongoing work during the challenges of the pandemic," he concluded.

The library also provides a successful online service providing access to eBooks, newspapers, magazines, and local history.