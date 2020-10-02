BREAKING: ‘Dissident republican group’ in Limerick released without charge

THE three men arrested on suspicion of being part of an “illegal organisation” in Limerick have been released without charge.

The trio – two man in their 20s and a third in his 40s – were arrested following dawn raids in the city earlier this week.

They were questioned at various garda stations in Limerick on suspicion of membership of what sources have described as a republican group which styles itself on the aims of the IRA.

Gardaí had said thee men were arrested “on suspicion of being part of an unlawful organisation”.

“Documentation and electronic devices” were being examined by specially trained gardaí.

“As part of an ongoing operation targeting suspected dissident republican activity, gardaí carried out searches at six properties in Limerick city and county this morning,” gardaí stated on September 30.

The raids were carried out by gardaí “from the Limerick Division and the Special Detective Unit, Harcourt Square, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit”.

The three suspects were held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

This allowed suspects to be questioned for up to three days without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to this matter.

Investigations are ongoing.