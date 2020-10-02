Time to tee up for golf classic to help get Dáithí home to Limerick for Christmas

HE MAY be in a hospital over 100 miles away but Dáithí Lawless is to the forefront of people’s minds here in Limerick where a number of fundraising events have taken place to assist the popular 10-year-old.

Just last weekend alone over €20,000 was raised through the Rise4Dáithí fundraising campaign.

In April, Dáithí was involved in a devastating road accident near his home in Cush, Martinstown, while cycling his bike. Dáithí remains in Temple Street, Dublin as he continues his long, difficult journey but continues to “amaze everyone with his warrior-like attitude and determination”.

But everyone’s hope is to have him home for Christmas.

The Rise4Dáithí fundraising committee’s next big event is a golf classic in Ballyneety Golf Club scheduled for October 9, sponsored by Hinchy’s of Garryspillane.

“This will be an open 4 ball scramble with teams of 4. The entry fee is €200 per team of 4 and the Non-GUI handicap is 18 for men and 24 for women,” explained Jack O’Shea of the committee.

There will be prizes on the day for nearest to pin and longest drive. Bookings can be made with Tony Mulcahy on 086 8163386.

The committee had three of their main events for the Rise4Daithi campaign last weekend. “We had our jersey day on Friday with a number of surrounding schools taking part at pre-school, primary school and secondary schools. Martinstown hosted a video call with Dáithí for their event and it was a great occasion,” said Jack.

“We held our duck race on the River Loobagh in Kilmallock on Saturday and demand for duck lines was phenomenal. We had 700 ducks kindly on loan from Bruree GAA and we drew every line sold against a duck in the race so everyone had a chance. Every duck had two owners and some even had three! We decided to match the generous sponsorship from Cllr PJ Carey for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes.”

On Sunday, they held a drive-in bingo at the Staker Wallace Complex and again had fantastic support. With the gates opening at 3pm, cars arrived from 1.30pm such was the interest.

“It was a great occasion with all cars honking their car horns before the final call in support of Dáithí . In total, over the three days, we raised over €20,000 which is astounding. People continue to be so supportive and generous. We are reaching our target much faster than anyone anticipated or hoped for,” said Jack.