Limerick gardai investigate ‘unusual theft’ of traffic lights from main road

GARDAI are appealing for information after two sets of traffic lights were stolen from the side of the road in County Limerick.

The temporary lights were stolen on the N69 near Kilcornan between 5.30pm last Thursday and 8am on Friday

“The traffic lights were owned by a private contractor who was engaged in the provision of road works at this site. Fortunately, there were no traffic collisions at the site as a result of the stolen lights,” said Garda John Finnerty.

“Gardai in Pallaskenry are treating this incident very seriously and would like your help in this investigation. If you have any information on this matter please contact them at 061 393102,” he said.

For more Limerick news click here.