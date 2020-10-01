WATCH: Shannon stopover for Hollywood star
Rebel Wilson and boyfriend Jacob Busch touched down in Shannon Airport
THERE was a sprinkling of stardust at Shannon Airport last night as Australian actress Rebel Wilson touched down.
The 40-year-old actress, comedian and writer published a picture on Twitter on the longest runway in the country.
It appears her flight was making a short refuelling stopover at Limerick’s local airport.
The international star was flying from Monte Carlo with her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch on a private jet.
The journey continued on to the USA.
Despite the short stay, the Pitch Perfect star appeared to enjoy her sojourn in this country!
Just stretching our legs in Ireland pic.twitter.com/pGD4CqIecS— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) September 30, 2020
