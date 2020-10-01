Pedestrian crossing mooted on busy Limerick road

LIMERICK City and County Council is to examine the possibility to install a pedestrian crossing near Scoil Ide in Corbally.

it comes after a notice of motion from local Labour councillor Conor Sheehan was passed at this month’s metropolitan meeting.

He called on council to install the crossing in the vicinity of the school, at the Corbally Road.

In a written response, John Sheahan said council felt the provision of a crossing at the Mill Road adjacent to the school entrance is more likely to meet the warrants.

This will be examined by the transport and traffic department, he confirmed.