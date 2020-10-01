Limerick's Engine building gearing up for extension

LIMERICK City and County Council is planning an extension to its Engine building in Dominick Street.

The former Dominican biblical institute is now home to the complex, which provides space and support to start-up and established businesses which lok to develop new concepts.

Currently Engine, which is owned and run by the local authority, has business hub space with fixed desks, a training room and hot desk facilities. It’s also home to the European headquarters of the Texas-based firm WP Engine.

Now, a further expansion looks likely, with council seeking to provide 1,254 square metres of digital collaboration space.

This will be located on the ground and first floor, with office accommodation at second floor, and a new meeting and conference suite on the third level.

Councillors in Limerick’s metropolitan district took note of the proposals at this month’s meeting, and it’s likely to come before members for a final decision in November.