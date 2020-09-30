Limerick councillor bids to hold monthly meetings

FORMER mayor of Limerick Stephen Keary has made moves to try and increase the frequency of council meetings to once a month.

Limerick City and County Council is one of the few local authorities across Ireland to only meet as a full group every other month, but meetings of the metropolitan district, and the three rural municipal areas are held every 30 days.

Fine Gael councillor Keary made a bid at this month’s full council meeting to change the standing orders – effectively, the council’s rule book – to have six more full meetings a year.

The motion was referred to the protocol committee, with Fianna Fail indicating they will not support it.

Cllr Keary said: “It’s very difficult to get business transacted in a bi-monthly fashion. We are in a constantly evolving climate. We need to move with he times and if something is current and needs to be addressed you have a better opportunity when you get a monthly meeting. Things can get lost and watered down.”

At present, Limerick councillors are holding their bi-monthly meetings at the Limerick Racecourse due to the need to implement social distancing. As a result of this, there is also a time limitation of two hours.

He pointed out that in effect, it means that councillors are giving just 15 minutes a week.

“If people don’t have the time to attend on a monthly basis, I don’t think they are worthy of a council seat,” the Croagh member said.

He said he is “disappointed” with Fianna Fail for not supporting the concept of monthly meetings, and indicated he might look outside the grand coalition for backing.

Fianna Fail’s metropolitan district leader Kieran O’Hanlon said the consensus in his group is there are enough meetings to attend.

“We have full council, we have metropolitan meetings, area meetings, strategic policy committee meetings, then some councillors are on outside bodies. That’s on top of attending to matters for your constituents. A councillor’s job is supposed to be part-time. I find myself busy all the time, particularly now with Covid-19,” he said.

The northside councillor pointed out there is a lot of work done by council officials in preparing the meetings, not to mention the cost of their currently being held at Patrickswell.

“Why should we be taking up their time,” he asked, “If some people had theri way, they’d be sitting in meetings every day.”