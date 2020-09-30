Organisation condemns decision to detain biological male who identifies as female in women’s wing of Limerick Prison

AN Irish feminism organisation has condemned the Irish Prison Service’s decision to detain a biological male who identifies as a female, in the women’s wing of Limerick Prison.

Barbie Kardashian,18, of no fixed abode, is currently before the courts accused of making threats to kill two people.

TheJournal.ie reports that the teenager appeared before Limerick District Court, via video-link, this Tuesday from the women’s section of Limerick Prison. See court report here.

At a court sitting last Friday the court heard that Kardashian was “very anxious she be detained in a prison facility for females, as she identifies as a female”.

Kardashian was refused bail following a garda objection and has been remanded in continuing custody until she appears before the court again next month.

In a statement issued this Wednesday, Radicailín - Radical Feminists, state that “in no circumstances should a male-bodied person ever have access to women’s services such as prisons”.

The group, whose goal it is “to liberate girls and women across class, race, sexuality, disability, and gender expression from all sex-based oppression” say that “once again, Ireland has failed in its responsibility to protect its female citizens”.

A report on the website GRIPT states that Barbie Kardashian’s original name was Gabriel Alejandro Gentile, but she changed her name to Barbie Kardashian by deed poll on August 24, 2020. It is not clear when she formally changed her gender through a gender recognition certificate.

Radicailín - Radical Feminists have now started a campaign condemning the decision to detain Kardashian in the women’s wing of Limerick Prison.

In their statement they say they are “urging all who read this to put pen to paper and write or email your TD. Let the government know that we don’t stand for this injustice against the most vulnerable women in our society”.