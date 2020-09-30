Intruders fled from Limerick home after barking dog alerted homeowner

Gardai are appealing for information following a number of recent burglaries at homes in County Limerick.

One of the incidents occurred during broad daylight in the village of in Elton.

“This happened at 3.30 in the afternoon when a lady heard her dog barking and looked out. She saw four males at the door of her garden shed. Once they realised that they had been seen they ran off,” said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Separately, gardai in Newcastle West are investigating a recent burglary in the Castlemahon area.

“Unfortunately the back window had not been locked properly and criminals gained entry to the house,” said Sgt Leetch.

Gardai say the incidents show that burglaries do happen during the day and they are appealing to people to make sure their windows and doors are secure and to turn on their house alarms.

