BREAKING: Three men arrested in garda operation targeting dissident republican activity in Limerick

THREE men have been arrested on suspicion of being members of an unlawful organisation in Limerick, as part of a garda operation targeting dissident republican activity this Wednesday morning.

Up to 40 Limerick gardai, members of the special detective unit and the regional armed support unit, carried out searches at six properties in the city and county.

During the searches Gardaí also seized documentation and electronic devices.

The three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 40s, were arrested during the searches and are currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the Station Act, 1939/98, as amended at Garda Stations in Limerick City.